METCALFE COUNTY INDICTMENTS

A recent session of the Metcalfe County Grand Jury has returned several indictments:

21 year old Austin Grimes, of Edmonton, was indicted on two counts of BURGLARY 3RD DEGREE, CRIMINAL MISCHIEF and RECEIVING STOLEN PROPERTY. Bail amount was set at $2500 cash.

57 year old Dorman Dick of Edmonton was indicted on three counts, TRAFFICKING IN MARIJUANA, POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA and POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA. Bail amount was set at $1500 surety.

51 year old Billy Wayne Davis, Jr., of Edmonton, was indicted on five counts, two counts of ASSAULT and three counts of WANTON ENDANGERMENT.

28 year old James Virgil Boatright, Jr., of Rock Field, KY, was indicted on two counts of POSSESSION OF A FIREARM BY A CONVICTED FELON.

An indictment is an accusation only and all individuals should be considered as innocent until, and unless, proven guilty in a court of law.