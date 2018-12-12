MCCONNELL APPLAUDS FARM BILL-HEMP APPROVED

on 12/12/2018 |

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) applauded Senate passage of the Agriculture Improvement Act of 2018 (Farm Bill). The Farm Bill takes serious steps to ensure the future of American agriculture, and it contains the legislation that will empower farmers to expand cultivation of industrial hemp, a crop that has the potential to play a key role in the economic future of Kentucky and the nation. The House of Representatives will vote on the Farm Bill in the coming days, prior to it being sent to President Donald Trump for his signature.

Senator McConnell’s measure legalizes hemp as an agricultural commodity by removing it from the federal list of controlled substances. It also gives states the opportunity to become the primary regulators of hemp production, allows hemp researchers to apply for competitive federal grants from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, and makes hemp eligible for crop insurance. This measure builds upon the hemp pilot programs, which Senator McConnell secured in the 2014 Farm Bill.

According the 2017 processor production reports: Kentucky licensed processors paid Kentucky growers $7.5 million for harvested hemp. Additionally, Industrial Hemp Research Pilot Program processor licensees reported $25.6 million in capital improvements and investments and $16.7 million in gross product sales. In 2017, more than 3,200 acres of hemp were being grown across Kentucky.

The Farm Bill Conference Report was signed by conferees on Monday night beforing the vote, including Senator McConnell who signed it with a pen made from hemp grown in Kentucky.