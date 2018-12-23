Logo


MCGRATH WILL NOT RUN FOR OFFICE IN 2019

on 12/23/2018

McGrath will not run for office in 2019
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — A retired fighter pilot who lost a spirited challenge to a GOP congressman in Kentucky says she will not run for statewide office in 2019.
Amy McGrath wrote in an email to supporters on Friday that she would not be a candidate for statewide office. Kentucky will elect a governor, attorney general, secretary of state and other statewide officers in 2019.
McGrath garnered national attention in her campaign for Kentucky’s 6th Congressional District this year as the race became a focal point for Democrats’ efforts to win back the U.S. House of Representatives.
Democrats did win back the House. But Republican U.S. Rep. Andy Barr defeated McGrath with 51 percent of the vote.

