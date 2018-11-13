Logo


MCNEILL VANMETER

on 11/13/2018 |

McNeill VanMeter, age 78, of Bee Spring departed this life on Sunday, November 11, 2018 at his residence.  The Edmonson  County native was born on September 4, 1940 to the late Cubert and Carleen Meredith VanMeter.  He was married to his devoted wife and help mate, Helen Hayes VanMeter,  who survives.   

McNeill retired from Edmonson County School System as an administrator.  He then owned and operated VanMeter Tax Service, and was a seasonal tour guide at Mammoth Cave National Park.  He was a member and former song leader of Bee Spring Missionary Baptist Church.   McNeill loved southern gospel music, and sang for years with his wife, Billy Poteet, Bertie Saling and Damon Ashley in Bee Spring Quartet.  He was also a member of Washington Meredith Masonic Lodge # 355 F&AM, and in his spare time, enjoyed golfing and time spent with his special tom cat, Twin. 

Besides his wife, he leaves to honor his memory– one daughter, Robin VanMeter Crews of Glasgow; one son, Brent VanMeter of Chalybeate; two granddaughters, Alexis and Mallory Crews; one sister, Ronna Sanders (Hulen) of Bee Spring; a niece, Jodi Johnson (Brad) and several other nieces, nephews and friends. 

Memorial contributions may be made to:  American Cancer Society, 952 Fairview Ave # 4, Bowling Green, KY 42101.

Interment will be in Bee Spring Church Cemetery.

MASONIC SERVICE

7 pm, Thursday, November 15, 2018

Patton Funeral Home Brownsville Chapel

 VISITATION

2 – 8 pm, Thursday, November 15, 2018

Patton Funeral Home Brownsville Chapel

10 am – 2 pm, Friday, November 16, 2018

Bee Spring Missionary Baptist Church

FUNERAL  SERVICE

2 pm, Friday, November 16, 2018

Bee Spring Missionary Baptist Church

