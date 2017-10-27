Logo


MEADOW BREEZE MEREDITH

on 10/27/2017 |

Meadow Breeze Meredith, infant daughter of WIlliam Edward Meredith and Tammy Louise Puckett , of Munfordville, KY, passed Thursday, October 26, 2017, at T. J. Samson Community Hospital in Glasgow, KY.

Besides her parents, she is survived by two sisters, Shelby Puckett and Addison Meredith both of Munfordville, KY; one brother, Layton Meredith, Munfordville, KY; maternal grandmother, Shelia Horton, Munfordville, KY; maternal grandfather, Mark Horton (Judy), Cave City, KY; paternal grandparents, Lonnie Meredith, Munfordville, KY, Wayne Lush, Upton, KY; maternal great grandmother, Ruth Horton Priddy, Hardyville, KY. She was preceded in death by a brother, Austin Puckett; maternal grandfather, Daymond Horton and paternal grandmother, Katie Sturgeon.

Graveside service will be at 10:00 AM, Sunday, October 29, 2017 at Center Point Cemetery, Munfordville, KY. Brooks Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements

