on 05/23/2018 |

Meddie Olene Huffman age 83 of Edmonton passed away Wednesday, May 23, 2018 at Metcalfe Health Care in Edmonton. She was the daughter of the late Rosco and Rebecca Anderson Parke. She was a homemaker and of the Baptist faith.

She is survived by three brothers; Leslie Parke of Edmonton, Allen Parke of Edmonton and Shelby Parke of Campbellsville. One sister Josephine Ethridge of Arkansas. Four step children also survive.

Besides her parents she was preceded in death by two brothers Wallace and Jessie Parke and her husband Jim Huffman.

Funeral services will be held 2:00 PM Friday at Butler Funeral Home in Edmonton with burial in the Missionary Mound Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9:00 AM Friday until service time.