Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

MEDICAL MARIJUANA ONCE AGAIN A TOPIC FOR GENERAL SESSION

on 01/12/2019 |

Persistent pro-marijuana lawmakers are again pushing long-shot legislation to legalize the drug for medical purposes, an issue that has been proposed and defeated repeatedly over the years in Kentucky.

Two Republican state representatives, Diane St. Onge of Fort Wright and Jason Nemes of Louisville, introduced what they’ve dubbed the “Trust Your Doctor Bill” on Wednesday, meaning the legislation wouldn’t impose a list of medical conditions for which marijuana might be prescribed.

St. Onge said the legislation would create a strong regulatory framework that would closely track prescriptions, create a licensing system for businesses that would dispense marijuana, and provide information to law enforcement about the identify of patients who receive prescriptions.

Opponents argue that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, not politicians, should have final say on determining the medical benefits of marijuana.

Nemes said Kentucky lawmakers who have been reluctant in the past are now open to medical marijuana.

Senate President Robert Stivers, R-Manchester, has said he opposes legalization without studies confirming the benefits.

Sen. Dan Seum, a Louisville Republican who has been a longtime proponent of medical marijuana, said this could be the year for an affirmative Senate vote.

“There is movement in the Senate at this point in time,” Seum said. “There are some people who are not talking, but I’m convinced it’s coming. When you have 80-some percent of the state that wants this bill, I think it’s time.”

Nemes contends marijuana can help a number of conditions, including pain and nausea from cancer treatments.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “MEDICAL MARIJUANA ONCE AGAIN A TOPIC FOR GENERAL SESSION”

Please Leave a Reply

Tune in every weekday afternoon to Aaron Russell in the afternoons on WCLU Lite 102.3 FM!

3:30 PM – Wendys Sports Trivia

4:30 PM – Wendys Movie Trivia

 

Person of the Day

ELOISE JACKSON

SPONSORED 

BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS


Request a Person of the Day

 

Weather Forecast

Mostly Cloudy
Currently
36°
Mostly Cloudy
Rain
Saturday 01/12 80%
High 45° / Low 39°
Rain
Chance of Rain
Sunday 01/13 50%
High 42° / Low 33°
Chance of Rain
Overcast
Monday 01/14 20%
High 38° / Low 27°
Overcast
Wunderground.com

WCLU-FM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

WCLU-AM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

 

© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.