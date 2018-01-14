on 01/14/2018 |

Meet Baxter!

He is a 4 year old Australian Shepherd. Connie Greer, with BRAWA, describes him as wonderful and would love to find him a new family.

If you think Baxter could be part of your family, please stop by BRAWA anytime during business hours or call at (270) 651-7297. He would love to meet you.

BRAWA always has homeless animals who are in need of love. If adoption isn’t an option for you right now, there are many other ways you can help such as fostering, sponsorship, volunteering and donations. Their next volunteer orientation will be Saturday January 27th at 10:00 a.m.

Please help with the pet population and always remember to have your pet spayed or neutered!