MEET BUBBA!

on 05/13/2018 |

Hi my name is Bubba!

I am a 9 year old Rotweiler. I am a lazy old boy that thinks I am still a lap dog. I would make a great family dog. If you are considering adoption, please stop by BRAWA anytime during business hours to meet me or call at (270) 651-7297. I’ll be waiting here for you!

If adoption isn’t an option for you, volunteering can be very rewarding. Every homeless animal at BRAWA needs a little extra love, so come on in and share the love.

And as always remember to have your pet spayed or neutered!