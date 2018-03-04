on 04/03/2018 |

Meet Cammy!

Cammy is a one-and-a-half-year-old Retriever mix. Connie Greer, with BRAWA, says she is very active a lot of fun and very sweet. Cammy would love to be a part of your family.

Greer says if you are interested in adopting, you can stop by BRAWA anytime during their business hours or you can call (270) 651-7297.

If adoption isn’t an option for you, Greer says that volunteering can be very rewarding. Every homeless animal at BRAWA needs a little extra love, so come on in and share the love.

And as always remember to have your pet spayed or neutered! You can find BRAWA on Facebook.