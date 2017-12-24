Logo


MEET CAPPACINO

on 12/24/2017

You’d be hard pressed to find a better way to kick off the new year than by an addition to your family.

Connie Greer, with BRAWA, would like to introduce you to the very sweet Cappacino !
Greer says that Cappacino is a gorgeous 7 month old male American Terrier.

Greer says if you think this four legged fur boy could be what your family is looking for , stop by BRAWA anytime during business hours or call us at (270) 651-7297.

If adoption isn’t an option for you right now, there are many other ways you can help such as fostering, sponsorship, volunteering and donations.

Please help with the pet population and always remember to have your pet spayed or neutered!

