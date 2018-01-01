Logo


MEET DOZIER!

01/01/2018

Meet Dozier !

Dozier is an amazing 1 year old dachshund mix. He is a gorgeous boy that would love a new family for the New Year. If you think this wonderful boy could be part of your family, stop by BRAWA anytime during business hours or call us at (270) 651-7297.

We always have homeless animals who are in need of love.  If adoption isn’t an option for you right now, there are many other ways you can help such as fostering, sponsorship, volunteering and donations. Our next volunteer orientation will be Saturday January 27th at 10:00 a.m.

Please help with the pet population and always remember to have your pet spayed or neutered!

