on 10/08/2017 |

Meet Forest!

Forest is a 2 year old German Shepherd. He loves to run, play and is very affectionate and Connie Greer with BRAWA says he would be a great family dog. If you think this wonderful boy could be part of your family, stop by BRAWA anytime during business hours or call us at (270) 651-7297.

Greer says they always have homeless animals who are in need of love. If adoption isn’t an option for you right now, there are many other ways you can help such as fostering, sponsorship, volunteering and donations.

Please help with the pet population and always remember to have your pet spayed or neutered!