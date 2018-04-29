Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

MEET JACQUES!

on 04/29/2018 |

Hi my name is Jacques!

I am a 1 1/2 year old Beagle. I am a great boy and love playing with other dogs. I would make a great family dog. If you are considering adoption, please stop by BRAWA anytime during business hours to meet me or call at (270) 651-7297. I’ll be waiting here for you!

If adoption isn’t an option for you, volunteering can be very rewarding. Every homeless animal at BRAWA needs a little extra love, so come on in and share the love.
And as always remember to have your pet spayed or neutered!

Recent Posts

No Responses to “MEET JACQUES!”

Please Leave a Reply

 


Person of the Day

MISTY FROGGETT

SPONSORED 

BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

Request a Person of the Day

Weather Forecast

Clear
Currently
50°
Clear
Clear
Sunday 04/29 0%
High 62° / Low 38°
Clear
Clear
Monday 04/30 10%
High 72° / Low 49°
Clear
Clear
Tuesday 05/01 10%
High 78° / Low 58°
Clear
Wunderground.com

Events Calendar

« April 2018 » loading...
S M T W T F S
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
1
2
3
4
5
Sun 29

Hymn Sing and Good Ole Southern Style Lunch

April 29 @ 10:45 AM - 5:00 PM
Sun 29

Spring Revival at Glasgow Wesleyan Church

April 29 @ 7:00 PM - May 4 @ 12:00 AM
Thu 03

Derby Day Flea Market,

May 3 @ 8:00 AM - May 5 @ 5:00 PM
Thu 03

Chair Yoga Sessions

May 3 @ 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Sat 05

Bassmaster Benefit Tournament Rescheduled

May 5 @ 4:30 AM - 2:00 PM
Sat 05

25th Annual Kiwanis James W Barton Memorial Golf Classic

May 5 @ 8:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Fri 11

Build a Bed Event

May 11 @ 12:00 AM - May 17 @ 12:00 AM
Fri 11

Spring Craft Fair

May 11 @ 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.