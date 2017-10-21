Logo


MEET LUNA!

on 10/21/2017

BRAWA Pet of the Week

Meet Luna!

Luna is a 2 year old Australian Cattle Dog.  She loves people, she is very affectionate. Luna gets along with other dogs and cats. She would be a great family dog and a wonderful addition to any family.  If you think this wonderful girl could be part of your family, stop by BRAWA anytime during normal business hours or call us at (270) 651-7297.

 

Connie Greer with BRAWA says they always have homeless animals who are in great need of love.  If adoption isn’t an option for you right now, there are many other ways you can help such as fostering, sponsorship, volunteering and donations. You can also check out other dogs and cats online at brawashelter.org under adopt.

 

Please help with the pet population and always remember to have your pet spayed or neutered!

