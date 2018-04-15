MEET ROSE!

on 04/15/2018 |

BRAWA Pet of the Week –

Hi my name is Rose!

I am a 3 1/2 year old red coonhound. I am mildly active and very affectionate. I would love to be a part of your family. If you are considering adoption, please stop by BRAWA anytime during business hours to meet me or call at (270) 651-7297. I’ll be waiting here for you!

If adoption isn’t an option for you, volunteering can be very rewarding. Every homeless animal at BRAWA needs a little extra love, so come on in and share the love.

And as always remember to have your pet spayed or neutered!