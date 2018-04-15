Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

MEET ROSE!

on 04/15/2018 |

BRAWA Pet of the Week –

Hi my name is Rose!

I am a 3 1/2 year old red coonhound. I am mildly active and very affectionate. I would love to be a part of your family. If you are considering adoption, please stop by BRAWA anytime during business hours to meet me or call at (270) 651-7297. I’ll be waiting here for you!

If adoption isn’t an option for you, volunteering can be very rewarding. Every homeless animal at BRAWA needs a little extra love, so come on in and share the love.
And as always remember to have your pet spayed or neutered!

Recent Posts

No Responses to “MEET ROSE!”

Please Leave a Reply

 


Person of the Day

DAVID BRADLEY

SPONSORED 

BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

Request a Person of the Day

Weather Forecast

Rain
Currently
49°
Rain
Rain
Sunday 04/15 100%
High 54° / Low 35°
Rain
Overcast
Monday 04/16 10%
High 43° / Low 33°
Overcast
Clear
Tuesday 04/17 10%
High 63° / Low 48°
Clear
Wunderground.com

Events Calendar

« April 2018 » loading...
S M T W T F S
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
1
2
3
4
5
Sun 15

Glasgow Musicale Chautauqua program

April 15 @ 2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Sun 15

East Main United Methodist Church Spring Spiritual Renewal Series

April 15 @ 6:30 PM - April 18 @ 7:30 PM
Mon 16

Glasgow Parks and Recreation Summer Day Camp Registration

April 16 @ 8:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Mon 16

Nominations being taken for Parent Representative for SBDM at BCHS

April 16 @ 8:00 AM - April 20 @ 3:00 PM
Mon 16

Gospel Meeting Westwood Church of Christ

April 16 @ 7:00 PM - April 20 @ 12:00 AM
Mon 16

Revival services at Lick Branch Church

April 16 @ 7:00 PM
Tue 17

Barren County Middle School SBDM Council

April 17 @ 3:30 PM - 5:00 PM
Tue 17

Caverna Preschool and Kindergarten Registration

April 17 @ 4:30 PM - 6:30 PM
© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.