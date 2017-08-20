Logo


MEET THE NEW PARK SUPERINTENDENT AT MAMMOTH CAVE

on 08/20/2017

On Thursday, August 24, 2017, 5:30-7:00 p.m., Mammoth Cave National Park will host an open house at the Lodge at Mammoth Cave to welcome the new park superintendent, Barclay Trimble.

Prior to coming to Mammoth Cave, Superintendent Trimble served as the NPS deputy regional director and regional chief of staff in Atlanta. He has also served as superintendent of the Outer Banks group of parks in North Carolina (Cape Hatteras National Seashore, Wright Brothers National Memorial and Fort Raleigh National Historic Site), and deputy superintendent and acting superintendent at Grand Canyon National Park in Arizona.

No Responses to “MEET THE NEW PARK SUPERINTENDENT AT MAMMOTH CAVE”

