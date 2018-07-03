Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

MEGAN SHAYE CRANE

on 03/07/2018 |

Megan Shaye Crane, 30, of Glasgow died Tuesday, March 6, 2018 at her residence.  Born in Orlando, FL she was the daughter of the late Timothy Wayne Crane and Kalina Smith Gossett of Cave City who survives.  Mrs. Crane was a member of the Immanuel Baptist Church and a veteran of the U. S. Navy.

In addition to her mother she is survived by her maternal grandparents Neil and Carol Craine of Glasgow; six uncles Greg Parker, Junior Smith, Wayne Parker and Cory Crane all of Glasgow, Chad Crane of Minnesota and Kenny Crane of Georgia; two aunts Nikki Lane of Glasgow and Katrina Crane of Arkansas; special cousins Austin, Justin, Tylor and Trevor and her special fur babies Lucy and Sophia.  In addition to her father she was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents Linda Crane and Daryl Crane.

Funeral services will be 1:00pm Friday, March 9, 2018 at the A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Evergreen Cemetery.  Visitation will be after 2:00pm Thursday at the funeral home.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “MEGAN SHAYE CRANE”

Please Leave a Reply

 


Person of the Day

CRYSTAL JACKSON

SPONSORED BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

Request a Person of the Day

Weather Forecast

Special Statement

Issued:
2:17 PM CST on March 07, 2018
Expires:
3:00 AM CST on March 08, 2018
Overcast
Currently
38°
Overcast
Chance of Snow
Wednesday 03/07 40%
High 44° / Low 29°
Chance of Snow
Partly Cloudy
Thursday 03/08 0%
High 40° / Low 26°
Partly Cloudy
Rain
Friday 03/09 70%
High 48° / Low 38°
Rain
Wunderground.com

Events Calendar

« March 2018 » loading...
S M T W T F S
25
26
27
28
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
Wed 07

Spring Soccer Registration

February 19 @ 7:30 AM - March 9 @ 4:30 PM
Wed 07

Build a Bed Event

March 6 @ 12:00 AM - April 15 @ 12:00 AM
Thu 08

Color Me Calm

March 8 @ 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Thu 08

Glasgow/ Barren County Retired Teachers Meet

March 8 @ 10:30 AM
Thu 08

Glasgow Middle School SBDM Council Meeting

March 8 @ 4:30 PM
© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.