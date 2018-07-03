on 03/07/2018 |

Megan Shaye Crane, 30, of Glasgow died Tuesday, March 6, 2018 at her residence. Born in Orlando, FL she was the daughter of the late Timothy Wayne Crane and Kalina Smith Gossett of Cave City who survives. Mrs. Crane was a member of the Immanuel Baptist Church and a veteran of the U. S. Navy.

In addition to her mother she is survived by her maternal grandparents Neil and Carol Craine of Glasgow; six uncles Greg Parker, Junior Smith, Wayne Parker and Cory Crane all of Glasgow, Chad Crane of Minnesota and Kenny Crane of Georgia; two aunts Nikki Lane of Glasgow and Katrina Crane of Arkansas; special cousins Austin, Justin, Tylor and Trevor and her special fur babies Lucy and Sophia. In addition to her father she was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents Linda Crane and Daryl Crane.

Funeral services will be 1:00pm Friday, March 9, 2018 at the A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Evergreen Cemetery. Visitation will be after 2:00pm Thursday at the funeral home.