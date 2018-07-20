on 07/20/2018 |

Melba Ruth Kinslow Davidson, 93, of Glasgow, died Thursday, July 19, 2018 at Diversicare of Glasgow. Born in Barren County, she was the daughter of the late Mallie Lee Harlow and Jake Howard Kinslow. She was also preceded in death by her husband, William R. “Willie” Davidson, a daughter Trisha Dale, son-in-law Robert Dale and her siblings, Frank (Helen) Kinslow and Evelynia (Paul) Williams.

Mrs. Davidson was a charter member of Southside Baptist Church and a former member of the Bethel Homemakers Club.

She is survived by 6 children, Bonnie Wallace (Don) of Glasgow, Robert Davidson of Temple Hill, Gary Davidson (Becky), Billy Davidson, Tony Davidson (Peggy) and Danny Davidson (Mary Lisa) all of Glasgow; 19 grandchildren and several great and great-great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be 2:00 PM Sunday, July 22nd at A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery. Visitation will begin at 4pm Saturday.