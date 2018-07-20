Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

MELBA RUTH KINSLOW DAVIDSON

on 07/20/2018 |

Melba Ruth Kinslow Davidson, 93, of Glasgow, died Thursday, July 19, 2018 at Diversicare of Glasgow.  Born in Barren County, she was the daughter of the late Mallie Lee Harlow and Jake Howard Kinslow.  She was also preceded in death by her husband, William R. “Willie” Davidson, a daughter Trisha Dale, son-in-law Robert Dale and her siblings, Frank (Helen) Kinslow and Evelynia (Paul) Williams.

Mrs. Davidson was a charter member of Southside Baptist Church and a former member of the Bethel Homemakers Club.

She is survived by 6 children, Bonnie Wallace (Don) of Glasgow, Robert Davidson of Temple Hill, Gary Davidson (Becky), Billy Davidson, Tony Davidson (Peggy) and Danny Davidson (Mary Lisa) all of Glasgow; 19 grandchildren and several great and great-great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be 2:00 PM Sunday, July 22nd at A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery.  Visitation will begin at 4pm Saturday.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “MELBA RUTH KINSLOW DAVIDSON”

Please Leave a Reply

DOLLYWOOD PARKS AT THE GREAT SMOKY MOUNTAINS IN TENNESSEE IS THE COMPLETE SMOKY MOUNTAIN GETAWAY!

LISTEN TO WCLU LITE 102.3 FM AND 1490 AM FOR YOUR CHANCE TO WIN DOLLYWOOD TICKETS!

 


Person of the Day

SYDNEY ROBERTSON

SPONSORED 

BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

Request a Person of the Day

 

Weather Forecast

Tornado Watch

Issued:
3:53 PM EDT on July 20, 2018
Expires:
8:00 PM CDT on July 20, 2018
Mostly Cloudy
Currently
89°
Mostly Cloudy
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Friday 07/20 50%
High 91° / Low 67°
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Saturday 07/21 50%
High 83° / Low 66°
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Thunderstorm
Sunday 07/22 80%
High 78° / Low 65°
Thunderstorm
Wunderground.com

WCLU-FM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

WCLU-AM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

 

© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.