MELINDA GAIL WARF

on 01/20/2018

 

Melinda Gail Warf, 46, Glasgow, passed away Friday, January 19, 2018, at Signature Health Care of Hart County.  She was born August 24, 1971 in Greensburg, KY to James Warf, Greensburg and Carol Riddle, Glasgow, both survive her.

In addition to her parents she is survived by two brothers, Bobby Acree (Gina), Helotes, TX, Daniel Warf, Glasgow; four sisters, Sally Jo Keins, Center, Janice Bryant, Columbia, Sandra Young (Donnie), Greensburg, Alisa Hurt (Jeremy), Cave City and a host of friends and family.

Funeral services with Ronnie Bryant officiating will be at 12 noon, Tuesday, January 23 at Bob Hunt Funeral Chapel, Cave City, with burial in Warf Cemetery in Green County.  Visitation at the funeral home will be on Monday from 4 to 8 PM and on Tuesday from 9 AM until time of service.

