MELMA MARY LUNDY JONES

on 09/06/2017 |

Melma Mary Lundy Jones, 86 of Louisville formerly of Smiths Grove passed away Monday, Sept. 4, 2017 in Louisville.

She was a daughter of the late Louis Banion and Eunice Huffman Lundy and wife of the late Guy Jones. She was preceded in death by a daughter, Melanie Blunk. Melma was a rural mail carrier for the US Postal Service, a member of Smiths Grove Baptist Church, Rural Letter Carriers Association and Eastern Star.

Her survivors include her daughter, Teresa Baker; two sons, Guy Louis Jones and Douglas Keith Jones. Mema to ten grandchildren, Amy Dones, Teresa Kay Jones, Guy Lundy Jones, Justin Jones, Laura Yerino, Jennifer Singleton, Grace Lewis, Aaron Jones, Rachel Eden, Jared Baker: 15 great grandchildren; one brother, James “Buddy” Lundy, several nieces and nephews who knew her as Aunt Tootsie.

Her funeral service will be 11 a.m. Friday at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel with burial in Pleasant Grove Cemetery. Visitation 3-8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

