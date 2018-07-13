on 07/13/2018 |

Melody Sue Ferguson was born Melody Sue Emory on August 15, 1953 and grew up in Hiseville, Ky on the family’s small tobacco and cattle farm. She graduated from Hiseville High School and then attended nursing school in Glasgow to become an LPN. She continued her nursing education and graduated from Western Kentucky University in 1982 with an associate degree and worked as an RN at TJ Samson hospital on the Labor and Delivery floor.

Sue, as she was known, was a resident of Diversicare Nursing Home where she was known by all the residents and served as the president of the residents association.

Sue passed away on Thursday, July 12 at TJ Samson Hospital, a month shy of her 65th birthday. She is survived by her son Larry B Ferguson (Carrie), two granddaughters, Lucy and Ruby Ferguson and her mother-in-law, Juanita Ferguson. She was preceded in death by her parents, Bruce and Margaret Brooks Emory, her twin sister Margaret Lou Emory and her husband Larry D Ferguson.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Monday at the Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home with burial in the Horse Cave Municipal Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.