Melvin Bernard Hampton

on 02/04/2018 |

Melvin Bernard Hampton, age 58, of Munfordville, KY, passed away Friday, February 2, 2018, at Medical Center at Bowling Green in Bowling Green, KY.

He was the son of David Hampton and Vivian Williams Hampton, Charlotte, NC.

He is also survived by one daughter, Sherronica Hampton and significant other Dakota Wright, Horse Cave, KY; two sons, Shandon Hampton, Munfordville, KY, Mekhi Hampton, Munfordville, KY; two brothers, Johnny Hampton and wife Carla, Augusta, GA, Jeffery Hampton and wife Jackie Hampton, Fort Worth, TX; two grandchildren, Alaeyah Hampton, Daxton Wright.

The family will receive friends from 10:00 PM to 1:00 PM CT, Thursday, February 8, 2018 at Brooks Funeral Home. Funeral service will 1:00 PM CT, Thursday, February 8, 2018 at Brooks Funeral Home with Rev. Johnny Hampton officiating. Interment will be at Walter’s Community Cemetery, Munfordville, KY.

Memorial contributions can be made to Brooks Funeral Home for funeral expenses.

