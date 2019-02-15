Melvin Edward Massey, 57, of Roundhill passed away Feb. 13, 2019 at his home.
The Marion, IN native was a millwright, a 1979 graduate of Edmonson County High School and a member of Hopewell Missionary Baptist Church. He was a son of the late Charles Junior “C.J.” Massey and Nelda J. Armes Massey. He was preceded in death by a brother-in-law, Lonzo Stewart.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM Sunday at Gravil Funeral Home with burial to follow in Cub Creek Cemetery. Visitation will be 1-8 PM Saturday and after 9:00 AM Sunday.
Surviving are a son, Kyle Massey (Ashley Martin) of Roundhill; a brother, Charles Massey (Patty) of Big Reedy; three sisters, Cynthia Stewart and Betty Stewart (Fonzo) both of Roundhill and Kathy Mitchell (Ken) of Bowling Green; a grandson, Lucas Massey; and several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins
