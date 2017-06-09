on 09/06/2017 |

Melvin Garnett Harvey 82 of Glasgow died Tuesday, September 5, 2017 at the Hospice House in Bowling Green. He was the son of the late Wiley and Eva Arterburn Harvey. Garnett was a former employee of Central Soya in Park City and Green Leaf Nursery in Glasgow. More recently he was self-employed in landscaping. He was a U. S. Army veteran of the Korean War and a member of Glasgow Baptist Church.

Survivors include his wife Ruth Williams Harvey; a son Kenny Harvey and wife Mary of Glasgow and several nieces and nephews including 2 special nieces Carolyn Wilborn and Linda Byrd Pierce. He was preceded in death by 3 sons Timmy Harvey, and twins Melvin and Elvin Harvey; 2 brothers Harold and Raymond Harvey and 3 sisters Lois Borders, Katherine Terry and Christine Spillman.

Funeral services will be 11am Friday at A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in Glasgow Municipal Cemetery. Visitation will begin Thursday at 2pm and continue Friday morning until service time.