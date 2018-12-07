on 07/12/2018 |

Melvin Jewell Carson, 96 of Glasgow, died July 12, 2018 at Hospice of Southern Kentucky in Bowling Green, Ky. He had been a resident of Chandler Memory Care for almost three years. Mr. Carson was born on June 18, 1922 in Warren County, Ky. He was the son of the late Marvin and Nellie Iglehart Carson. He married Mary Frances Forshee on May 24, 1947. Mr. Carson served in the navy during World War II. He was retired from Miller’s Bottled Gas and from the insurance business. He was an avid fisherman and hunter and loved telling fishing and hunting stories. He was a member of Calvary Baptist Church and also attended Temple Baptist in Glasgow.

He is survived by his two daughters, Nellie Carson Gooden (Charles) of Glasgow and Martha Carson of Bowling Green; three grandsons, Eric Gooden (Jennine) of Spring Hill, Tn, Christopher Gooden (Robin) of Elizabethtown, Ky, and Scott Cherry (Holly) of Bowling Green, Ky and four great-grandchildren; Ryan and Cameron Gooden of Elizabethtown, Ky. Braydon Armstrong and Reagan Cherry of Bowling Green, Ky. He is also survived by a brother, Robert Carson of Bowling Green, Ky and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by three sisters; Louise Thomas, Elsie Carson and Mildred Hyde; one brother Johnny Carson.

Funeral Services will be held at 10:00 AM Saturday, July 14, 2018 at J.C. Kirby & Son on Broadway Chapel in Bowling Green, Ky. Visitation beginning at 8:30 AM until time of funeral. Burial will be in Fairview Cemetery in Bowling Green, Ky.