MELVIN LEON DYER

on 09/29/2018 |

Melvin Leon Dyer, 70, of Tompkinsville, KY passed away Friday, September 28th, at Signature Health Care of Monroe County. Melvin was born in Tompkinsville, KY on August 9, 1948, a son of the late Pansy Pauline (Smith) and Alec C. “Eck” Dyer.
On December 23, 1970, he married Wanda Gay Smith. He was a member of Red Hill Holiness Church. He worked as a Mechanic for an Aluminum Factory.

Melvin is survived by his wife, Wanda Gay (Smith) Dyer; a daughter and son-in-law, Brenda Page and Bill, of Tompkinsville, KY; two grandchildren, Monica and Joshua Savage, and two great grandchildren, Connor Savage and Damien Poynter.
Melvin is also survived by a sister, Christine Copas, of Tompkinsville, KY. and two brothers, Stevie Dyer, of Tompkinsville, KY; Dale Dyer, of Gamaliel, KY.

Other than his parents he is preceded in death by two brothers, Wiley and Willie Dyer and two sisters, Barbara Capps and Susie Dyer.

Funeral service will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Monday, October 1, 2018 at Red Hill Holiness Church. Visitation is Sunday 9:00 A.M.-8:00 P.M. at Yokley Trible Funeral Home and Monday 8:00-11:00 A.M. at Red Hill Holiness Church.
Burial is in Bailey Cemetery.

