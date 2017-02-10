Mr. Melvin “Toogie” Garnett, 74, died on February 6, 2017 at his residence in Cave City, KY.

Mr. Garnett was the son of the late David Lewis and Sarah Rebecca Garnett and a native of Barren County, KY.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Emily Bell Garnett; one son, David Dewayne Rice and one brother John Lewis Garnett.

He is survived by sons, Tyrone Garnett, Jardane (Michelle) Rice, Brandon Woodard, Leslie (Stacie) Martin, Dartez Jordan and Adrian Jordan; daughters, Tywana Dice, Temisha Hardy (Danyon), Janet Conyer (Clarence), and Larissa Richardson; two sisters-in-law, Ernestine (Stanford) Dixon and Lois Maxey; one uncle, Prunice Barnett (Louise) of Campbellsville; eighteen grandchildren and eight great grandchildren; Patricia Jordan, a special friend and caretaker.

Funeral service will be held at 2;00 pm on Saturday, February 11, 2017 at Friendship Baptist Church in Horse Cave, KY. Burial to follow in the Pleasant Oak Ridge Cemetery.

Visitation will be after 5:00 p.m. Friday, February 10, 2017 at the church.