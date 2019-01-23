on 01/23/2019 |

Meredith Reagan Hurlbut, 46, of Dalton, Georgia passed away Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019 at Memorial Hospital in Chattanooga. She was a member of Silverdale Baptist Church in Chattanooga

She was preceded in death by her father, Billy Reagan.

She is survived by her husband, Bruce Hurlbut, of the residence; mother, Dana Ruth Bennett Reagan, of Glasgow; sisters and brothers-in-law, Vicki Poore, of Glasgow, Lesli and Danny Norris, of Brentwood, Tennessee, and Allison and James Watkins, of Glasgow; aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.

The funeral service will be held Friday, Jan. 25, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Pleasant Grove Chapel of Julian Peeples Funeral Home with the Rev. Jimmy Light and the Rev. Travis Jones officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019 from 6-9 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Tennessee Donor Services, 1600 Hayes Suite 300, Nashville, TN 37203, Attention: Memorial Contributions.

Funeral arrangements are by Julian Peeples Funeral Home, Dalton. For more information, call 706-259-7455.