Merline Hale England, 91, of Gamaliel passed away Thursday, September 21 at NHC Health Care in Glasgow.

She was born May 14, 1926 in Monroe County to the late Walter Hale and Bettie Holcomb Hale. She was a retired factory work and of the Baptist faith. She was the widow of Earl England.

She is survived by one son: Harlin England and wife Mary Lou of Gamaliel, daughter-in-law: Audrey England of Gamaliel, five grandchildren: Jennifer Crabtree and husband Dr. Greg, Donna Elmore and husband Jason, Andrea Reynolds, Jordan Trobaugh and husband Dustin and Sarah Fredrick, nine great- grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by two sons: Larry England and Donny England, one daughter: Jo Ann Fredrick, one brother: Rex Hale and one great grandson: Jasper Reynolds.

Funeral services will be conducted Saturday, September 23 at 2:00 PM at Strode’s Gamaliel Chapel in Gamaliel with burial to follow in the Neal Cemetery at Flippin.

Visitation will be after 10 AM on Saturday until time of service at Strode’s Gamaliel Chapel .

Memorials are suggested to the Neal Cemetery