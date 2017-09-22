Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

MERLINE HALE ENGLAND

on 09/22/2017 |

Merline Hale England, 91, of Gamaliel passed away Thursday, September 21 at NHC Health Care in Glasgow.

She was born May 14, 1926 in Monroe County to the late Walter Hale and Bettie Holcomb Hale. She was a retired factory work and of the Baptist faith. She was the widow of Earl England.

She is survived by one son: Harlin England and wife Mary Lou of Gamaliel, daughter-in-law: Audrey England of Gamaliel, five grandchildren: Jennifer Crabtree and husband Dr. Greg, Donna Elmore and husband Jason, Andrea Reynolds, Jordan Trobaugh and husband Dustin and Sarah Fredrick, nine great- grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by two sons: Larry England and Donny England, one daughter: Jo Ann Fredrick, one brother: Rex Hale and one great grandson: Jasper Reynolds.

Funeral services will be conducted Saturday, September 23 at 2:00 PM at Strode’s Gamaliel Chapel in Gamaliel with burial to follow in the Neal Cemetery at Flippin.

Visitation will be after 10 AM on Saturday until time of service at Strode’s Gamaliel Chapel .

Memorials are suggested to the Neal Cemetery

Recent Posts

No Responses to “MERLINE HALE ENGLAND”

Please Leave a Reply

 


Person of the Day

Larry and Brenda Ward
(23 Anniversary)
SPONSORED BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

Request a Person of the Day

Weather Forecast

Clear
Currently
68°
Clear
Clear
Friday 09/22 10%
High 92° / Low 63°
Clear
Clear
Saturday 09/23 10%
High 89° / Low 62°
Clear
Partly Cloudy
Sunday 09/24 20%
High 88° / Low 63°
Partly Cloudy
Wunderground.com
© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.