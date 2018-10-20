Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

Merrill Mellencamp

on 10/20/2018 |

Merrill Mellencamp, 91, of Bowling Green died October 17, 2018 at his residence
He was a son of the late Ben and Minerva Carr Mellencamp and husband of the late RoseMary Findley Mellencamp and is preceded in death by a son, Doug Mellencamp and a brother Ron Mellencamp. He was a US Army Veteran and a manager of a saw mill for True Temper Corp.
His survivors include his daughter, Diane Fish (Kenneth); five sons, Benjamin Mellencamp (Lisa), Robert Mellencamp (Peggy), Timothy Mellencamp (Valerie), Eric Mellencamp, Nathan Mellencamp (Molly); 12 grandchildren, several great grandchildren and great great grandchildren; one brother, Samuel Mellencamp; one sister, Nip Bolton; several nieces and nephews.
Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel with burial in Smiths Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be at 3-8 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “Merrill Mellencamp”

Please Leave a Reply

CHECK OUT WCLUSPORTS.COM TO KEEP UP WITH ALL LOCAL SPORTS EVENTS, SCHEDULES, SCORES, AND MUCH MORE!

 

 

Weather Forecast

Freeze Warning

Issued:
9:58 PM CDT on October 20, 2018
Expires:
9:00 AM CDT on October 21, 2018

Special Statement

Issued:
7:25 PM CDT on October 20, 2018
Expires:
11:00 PM CDT on October 20, 2018
Clear
Currently
47°
Clear
Clear
Saturday 10/20 0%
High 66° / Low 31°
Clear
Clear
Sunday 10/21 0%
High 54° / Low 33°
Clear
Clear
Monday 10/22 10%
High 64° / Low 39°
Clear
Wunderground.com

WCLU-FM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

WCLU-AM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

 

© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.