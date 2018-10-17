on 10/17/2018 |

Merrill Mellencamp, 91, of Bowling Green died October 17, 2018 at his residence

He was a son of the late Ben and Minerva Carr Mellencamp and husband of the late RoseMary Findley Mellencamp and is preceded in death by a son, Doug Mellencamp and a brother Ron Mellencamp. He was a US Army Veteran and a manager of a saw mill for True Temper Corp.

His survivors include his daughter, Diane Fish (Kenneth); five sons, Benjamin Mellencamp (Lisa), Robert Mellencamp (Peggy), Timothy Mellencamp (Valerie), Eric Mellencamp, Nathan Mellencamp (Molly); 12 grandchildren, several great grandchildren and great great grandchildren; one brother, Samuel Mellencamp; one sister, Nip Bolton; several nieces and nephews.

Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel with burial in Smiths Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be at 3-8 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.