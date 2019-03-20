Logo


MERVIN LEE DYER

on 03/20/2019 |
Mr. Mervin Lee Dyer of Burkesville, Kentucky passed away Tuesday, March 19, 2019, at his residence in Burkesville, Kentucky, having attained the age of 75 years, 1 month, and 5 days. He was born in Jeffersonville, Indiana on Monday, February 14, 1944, the son of Herman and Cassie (Riley) Dyer. He attended Dutch Creek Church of the Lord Jesus Christ, was a U. S. Army Veteran and a Truck Driver for Latham Trucking.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Elsie C. (Thrasher) Dyer, whom he wed Saturday, December 21, 1963, son, Christopher Dyer, and brothers and sisters, Eva Mae (Kenneth) Thrasher, Martha Jane (Donel) York, Joyce (Wade) Farlee, William Dyer, Homer Dyer, and Ralph Dyer.

He is survived by his son, Dougie Dyer of Burkesville, Kentucky, siblings, Larry (Jane) Dyer of Burkesville, Kentucky, Donnie Dyer of Columbia, Kentucky, Nancy (Bruce) Groce of Burkesville, Kentucky, Sandra K. Spears, and Roger (Donna) Dyer, both of Breeding, Kentucky, granddaughter, Adrienne Nicole Dyer, great-grandson, Christopher Alan Young, and special friend, Edgar Vega, all of Burkesville, Kentucky.

The Funeral Service will be conducted on Friday, March 22, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. in the Memory Chapel of Norris-New Funeral Home in Burkesville, Kentucky with Bro. Ronnie Pitcock and Bro. Bob Thrasher officiating. Burial will be in the Perkins Cemetery in Cumberland County, Kentucky. The family will receive friends after 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 21, 2019, until the funeral hour on Friday. Norris-New Funeral Home in Burkesville, Kentucky is honored to be in charge of all the arrangements.

