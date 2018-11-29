Logo


MESKEL HAYES CUNNINGHAM

on 11/29/2018 |

Meskel (Hayes) Cunningham, 83, of Moss, TN passed away Wednesday, November 28th, while in the company of family members, at Cookeville Regional Hospital, Cookeville, TN. Meskel was born in Monroe County, KY on February 25, 1935, daughter of the late Mohea (Ferguson) and Dossey Hayes. She married Mitchell Cunningham, March 6, 1981 in Smith County, TN, she was a homemaker & of the Baptist faith.

Meskel is survived by four daughters, Maria Shepherd, of Louisville, KY; Myra Brown, of Lafayette, TN; Tina Stephens, of Celina, TN; Holly Ann Copass, of Tompkinsville, KY;
four sons Chris Cunningham, of Moss, TN; Gary D Copass, of Tompkinsville, KY; Burkett D Copass, of Glasgow, KY; John Paul Copass, of W. VA; 16 grandchildren & 18 great-grandchildren, sister, Bonnie Lou Moore, of Glasgow, KY. & brother, John Carter Hayes of Tompkinsville.

Other than her parents, brother, Joe Thomas Hayes & sister, Judy Bell preceded her in death.

Funeral Service at Yokley Trible Funeral Home, Tompkinsville, KY, at 1:30 PM on Sunday, December 2nd, with Brother Danny Pace officiating.
Visitation, Saturday 5-8 PM and Sunday 6 AM – 1:30 PM at Yokley Trible Funeral Home Tompkinsville, KY. Interment at Macedonia Cemetery Moss, TN.

