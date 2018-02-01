METCALFE COUNTY GRAND JURY INDICTMENTS

on 01/02/2018 |

A recent session of the Metcalfe County Grand Jury has returned the following indictments:

36 year old Dean Allen Baise, of Edmonton, was indicted on three counts: Arson 2nd Degree, Arson 3rd Degree and Persistent Felony Offender. According to the indictment, in late October of 2017 is accused of intentionally setting fire to a mobile home and building owned by Dewey Nelson. Bail was set at $10,000.

34 year old Kevin Wayne Kelley, of Edmonton, was indicted on one count of Failure To Comply With Sex Offender Registration. Bail was set at $1500 cash.

40 year old Stephanie Ann Slater, of Edmonton, was indicted on four counts of Theft By Unlawful Taking $500 Or More But Less Than $10,000. Bail was set at $2500.

Savannah Howell, of Summer Shade, was indicted on one count of Arson 3rd Degree. Bail was set at $2500.

28 year old Deandra Lamont Barlow, of Knob Lick was indicted on five counts: Possession Of A Controlled Substance, Drug Paraphernalia, Possession Of Marijuana, Public Intoxication and Disorderly Conduct 2nd Degree. Bail was set at $2500.

An indictment is an accusation only and all individuals should be considered as innocent until, and unless, proven guilty in a court of law.