METCALFE COUNTY GRAND JURY INDICTMENTS

A recent session of the Metcalfe County Grand Jury has returned the following indictments:

29 year old Chad Allen Neal, of Edmonton, was indicted on two counts: Possession Of A Controlled Substance and Drug Paraphernalia Buy/Possess.

40 year old Stevie Allen Page, of Edmonton, was indicted on thirteen total counts: two counts of Assault 3rd Degree, seven counts of Terroristic Threatening, Resisting Arrest, Disorderly Conduct, Criminal Mischief and Alcohol Intoxication.

31 year old Sean Lewis Shirley, of Edmonton, was indicted on one count of Possession Of A Controlled Substance 1st Degree.

All three were allowed to remain on a current bond.

35 year old April Dawn Morrow, of Edmonton, was indicted on five counts: Possession Of A Controlled Substance 1st Degree, drug Paraphernalia, two counts of Endangering The Welfare Of A Minor and Prescription Controlled Substance Not In Proper Container. Bail was set at $1500.

An indictment is an accusation only and all individuals should be considered as innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.