METCALFE COUNTY GRAND JURY INDICTMENTS

on 10/30/2018 |



JESSE JAMES GUTHRIE age 23 of Edmonton:

ESCAPE, 2ND DEGREE and PERSISTENT FELONY OFFENDER, 2ND DEGREE



CHARLENE GUTHRIE age 49 of Edmonton:

COMPLICITY TO ESCAPE, 2ND DEGREE



PAMELA MARIE FRANK age 43 of Edmonton:

POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE, 1st DEGREE (METHAMPHETAMINE), 1st OFFENSE; DRUG PARAPHERNALIA–BUY/POSSESS; and, POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA.



ANTHONY MCSHANE GARRETT age 30 of Summer Shade:

FLEEING OR EVADING POLICE (MOTOR VEHICLE), 1ST DEGREE; POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE, 1ST DEGREE (METHAMPHETAMINE); DRUG PARAPHERNALIA–BUY/POSSESS; FAILURE OF OWNER TO MAINTAIN REQUIRED INSURANCE, OPERATING ON A SUSPENDED/REVOKED OPERATOR’S LICENSE; OPERATING A MOTOR VEHICLE WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE WHICH IMPAIRS ONE’S DRIVING ABILITY, 1st OFFENSE (AGGRAVATOR); RECKLESS DRIVING; NO MOTORCYCLE OPERATOR’S LICENSEDRIVING TOO FAST FOR TRAFFIC CONDITIONS; IMPROPERLY ON LEFT SIDE OF ROAD;PERSISTENT FELONY OFFENDER, 2ND DEGREE; and, SPEEDING 26 MPH OR MORE OVER LIMIT.



AUSTIN RAY LEE GRIMES age 23 of Edmonton:

BURGLARY, 3RD DEGREE; THEFT BY UNLAWFUL TAKING OR DISPOSITION, $500 OR MORE BUT UNDER $10,000; and, CRIMINAL MISCHIEF, 3RD DEGREE.