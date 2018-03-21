METCALFE COUNTY GRAND JURY RETURNS INDICTMENTS

on 03/21/2018 |

A recent session of the Metcalfe County Grand Jury has returned several indictments.

42 year old Christopher David Hollingsworth, of Edmonton, was indicted on one count of FLAGRANT NON-SUPPORT. According to the indictment, Hollingsworth owes nearly $4000 in back child support. Bail was set at $4000.

30 year old Travis Decker, of Burkesville, was indicted on one count of FLAGRANT NON-SUPPORT. According to the indictment, Decker owes nearly $2900 in back child support. Bail was set at $3000.

24 year old Cody Kevin Ray Norris, of Edmonton and 18 year old Kelsey C. Brown, of Glasgow, were included on a single indictment; each charged with three counts of POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE and one count of PRESCRIPTION CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE NOT IN PROPER CONTAINER. Norris was allowed to remain on a current bond. Bail for Brown was set at $5000.

19 year old Mitchell Ray White, of Summer Shade, was indicted on one count of THEFT BY UNLAWFUL TAKING. White was allowed to remain on a current bond.

34 year old Christopher David Cash, of Edmonton, was indicted on eight counts: ROBBERY 1ST DEGREE, three counts of MENACING, POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA, DUI, IMPROPER DRIVING ON LEFT SIDE OF ROADWAY and RECKLESS DRIVING. Cash was allowed to remain on a current bond.

An indictment is an accusation only and all individuals should be considered as

innocent until, and unless, proven guilty in a court of law.