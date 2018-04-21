Logo


METCALFE COUNTY GRAND JURY RETURNS INDICTMENTS

04/21/2018

A recent session of the Metcalfe County Grand Jury has returned the following indictments:

23 year old Susan Nicole Wilkerson, of Edmonton, was indicted on one count of Sexual Abuse 1st Degree, In A Continuing Course Of Conduct, Child Less Than 16 Years Old. Bail was set at $7500 cash.

29 year old Andrew D. Combs, of Edmonton, was indicted on one count of Rape 2nd Degree. Bail was set at $10,000.

An indictment is an accusation only and all individuals should be considered as innocent until, and unless, proven guilty in a court of law.

