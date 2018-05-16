Logo


METCALFE COUNTY GRAND JURY RETURNS INDICTMENTS

on 05/16/2018 |

A recent session of the Metcalfe County Grand Jury has returned the following indictments:

19 year old Tracy Compton, of Edmonton, was indicted on three counts:  Trafficking In Marijuana, Drug Paraphernalia and Possession Of Marijuana.

19 year old Michael Houchens, of Center, was indicted on five charges:  Cultivating Marijuana, Tampering With Physical Evidence, Trafficking In Marijuana, Drug Paraphernalia and Possession Of Marijuana.

43 year old Travis Wayne Hurt, of Summer Shade, and 35 year old Jamie Lee Hoffman, of Glasgow, were included on the same indictment for three counts:  Possession Of A Controlled Substance, Drug Paraphernalia and Possession Of Marijuana.

41 year old Gary Wayne Gerald, of Edmonton, was indicted on two counts:  Possession Of A Controlled Substance 1st and 3rd Degree.

 

An indictment is an accusation only and all individuals should be considered as innocent until, and unless, proven guilty in a court of law.

