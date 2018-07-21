Logo


METCALFE COUNTY GRAND JURY RETURNS INDICTMENTS

on 07/21/2018 |

A recent session of the Metcalfe County Grand Jury has returned several indictments:

25-year-old Zacorey Alexander Bennett, of Louisville and 25-year-old Grant Michael Lankford, of Simpsonville, were included on a single indictment for Trafficking in A controlled Substance, Drug Paraphernalia, Failure To Surrender Revoked Operator’s License, Display/Possession Of Cancelled/Fictious Operator’s License and Possession Of Marijuana. Both were allowed to remain on a current bond.

26-year-old Brett Owen Brown, of Edmonton, was indicted on ten total counts-nine counts of Criminal Possession Of A Forged Instrument and one count of Forgery 3rd Degree. According to the indictment, Brown wrote checks on another person’s account, for a total of over $1000. Bail was set at $1500.

41-year-old Marty Joe Hall, of Edmonton, was indicted on fifteen total counts: three counts of Rape 1st Degree, Domestic Violence, six counts of Sodomy 1st Degree, Wanton Endangerment, Unlawful Imprisonment, Assault 4th Degree and Terroristic Threatening. Bail was set at $50,000.

19-year-old Jackson Colby Blair, of Edmonton, was indicted on four counts: Burglary 3rd Degree, Theft By Unlawful Taking, Criminal Mischief 3rd Degree and Criminal Trespass.

29-year-old Jesse Ray Shirley, of Tompkinsville, was indicted on six counts: Possession Of A Controlled Substance, Failure To Register Transfer Of Motor Vehicle, Drug Paraphernalia, Operating On A Suspended/Revoked Operators License, Failure Of Owner To Maintain Insurance and Improper Display Of Motor Vehicle Registration.

An indictment is an accusation only and all individuals should be considered as innocent until, and unless, proven guilty in a court of law.

