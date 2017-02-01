METCALFE COUNTY GRAND JURY RETURNS INDICTMENTS

The Metcalfe County Grand Jury has returned an indictment in connection with the death of an Edmonton man. In September of last year, 46-year-old Paul Morris was a passenger in a vehicle driven by 25 year old Amy Vaughn, also of Edmonton. Vaughn’s vehicle left the roadway, struck a tree stump and overturned, sending Morris and a 10 year old, who was also a passenger, to the hospital. Vaughn was arrested for DUI. Morris died a week later as a result of his injuries.

Based on testimony from KSP, Vaughn has been indicted on one count of MANSLAUGHTER 2ND DEGREE, one count of WANTON ENDANGERMENT and one count of DUI 2ND OFFENSE, (AGGRAVATOR). Bail amount was set at $50,000 cash and arraignment was scheduled for February 14th.

25 year old Brandon Michael Murphey of Westmoreland, Tennessee was indicted on two counts of SODOMY, 1ST DEGREE, IN A CONTINUING COURSE OF CONDUCT, VICTIM UNDER 12 YEARS OF AGE. According to testimony from KSP Trooper Jonathan Paull, Murphey had deviate sexual intercourse with a boy under the age of 12 from April through July of 2013. No bail amount was set.

Based on testimony from KSP Trooper Robert Maxwell, 32 year old Stephanie Lauren Vaughn of Goshen, KY, was indicted on one count of THEFT BY UNLAWFUL TAKING OR DISPOSITION, $10,000 OR MORE BUT UNDER $1 MILLION. According to the indictment, Vaughn took various items, including money, jewelry and silverware, belonging to four different individuals. Bond was set at $5000 cash.

27 year old Heather Boston, of Edmonton, was indicted on four counts: POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED USBSTANCE, 1ST DEGREE (METHAMPHETAMINE), POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA, FLEEING OR EVADING POLICE (ON FOOT) 2ND DEGREE and CRIMINAL MISCHIEF 3RD DEGREE. Metcalfe County Deputy Josh Neal testified in the case and bail amount was set at$5000.

Metcalfe County Deputy Charles Massey, Jr. testified in the case against 22 year old Aaron Clay Faulkner of Edmonton. Faulkner was indicted on one count of ASSAULT 2ND DEGREE, DOMESTIC VIOLENCE and one count of PERSISTENT FELONY OFFENDER. Faulkner was allowed to remain on a current bond and arraignment was set for late this month.

19 year old Sammy Joe Lee Posey and 21 year old Zachary Lee Wayne Farlee, both of Edmonton were included on a single indictment. Metcalfe County Sheriff Rondal Shirley testified in the case and each were indicted on three total counts: THEFT BY UNLAWFUL TAKING LESS THAN $10,000, THEFT OF PRESCRIPTION BLANK FOR CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE and THEFT BY UNLAWFUL TAKING OR DISPOSITION UNDER $500. Bail amounts for each have been set at $2500 surety.

Metcalfe County Deputy Mark Jandt testified in the case against 26 year old Dennis Lee Pulliam of Edmonton. Pulliam was indicted on one count of THEFT BY UNLAWFUL TAKING and one count of PERSISTNET FELONY OFFENDER. Bail amount was set at $5000.

37 year old Joseph Lee Furlong, of Edmonton, was indicted on two counts: RAPE 3RD DEGREE, IN A CONTINUING COURSE OF CONDUCTE and SEXUAL ABUSE 3RD DEGREE. KSP Detective Bo Hensley testified in the case. Bail amount was set at $5000 cash.

An indictment is an accusation only and any individual should be considered as innocent until, and unless, proven guilty in a court of law.