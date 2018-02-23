Logo


METCALFE COUNTY GRAND JURY RETURNS INDICTMENTS

on 02/23/2018

A recent session of the Metcalfe County Grand Jury has returned the following indictments:

36 year old Bradley Shane Wilson, of Edmonton, was indicted on one count of DUI 4th Offense.

38 year old Michael Todd Sowder, of Glasgow, was indicted on six counts:  RECEIVING STOLEN PROPERT- $10,000 OR MORE, POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE 1ST DEGREE, LICENSE TO BE IN POSSESSION, FAILURE TO PRODUCE INSURANCE CARD, NO/EXPIRED KENTUCKY REGISTRATION RECEIPT and SPEEDING 20MPH OVER.

20 year old James Trevor Byrd, of Knob Lick and 21 year old Craig Allen Deweese, of Edmonton were included on a single indictment.  Each were indicted on one count of TAMPERING WITH PHYSICAL EVIDENCE and CRIMINAL MISCHIEF.  Byrd faces two additional counts:  BURGLARY 3RD DEGREE and THEFT BY UNLAWFUL TAKING-$10,000 OR MORE BUT UNDER $1MILLION.  Deweese faces additional counts of and COMPLICITY TO BURGLARY 3RD DEGREE and COMPLICITY TO BY UNLAWFUL TAKING-$10,000 OR MORE BUT UNDER $1MILLION

All individuals named above were allowed to remain on the current bail.

42 year old Ollie Campbell, of Edmonton, was indicted on two counts:  POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE 1ST DEGREE and DRUG PARAPHERNALIA.  Bail was set at $1500.

23 year old Justin Roach, of Edmonton and 19 year old Aleah Shea Cuevas, 36 year old Julio Cesar Alonso and 26 year old Ashley Nichole Renfrow were included on a single indictment.  Roach was indicted on two counts:  BURGLARY 2ND DEGREE and PERSISTENT FELONY OFFENDER.  Cuevas, Alonso and Renfrow will each face the following three counts: FLEEING/EVADING POLICE, RECEIVING STOLEN PROPERTY and FAILURE TO REPORT AN ACCIDENT.  Alonso and Renfrow were also indicted on PERSISTENT FELONY OFFENDER.  Bail for each was set at $5000.

28 year old Danna Grace Stout, of Summer Shade, was indicted on one count of CRIMINAL MISCHIEF 1ST DEGREE.  Bail was set at $2500.

 An indictment is an accusation only and all individuals should be considered as innocent until, and unless, proven guilty in a court of law.

 

 

 

 

