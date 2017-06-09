METCALFE COUNTY GRAND JURY RETURNS SEVERAL INDICTMENTS

on 09/06/2017 |



A recent session of the Metcalfe County Grand Jury has returned several indictments:

24 year old Jack Van Fell II was indicted on one count of Criminal Possession Of A Forged Instrument. According to the indictment, Van Fell possessed counterfeit $100 bills.

23 year old Marcus Harris, of Edmonton, was indicted on three counts: Assault 2nd Degree, Criminal Attempt Burglary 1st Degree and Criminal Mischief 3rd Degree.

35 year old Guillermo None Real-Pachin, of Tompkinsville, was indicted on eight counts: DUI 4th Offense, Operating A Motor Vehicle While License Revoked Or Suspended for DUI, No Insurance, Speeding, No/Expired Registration Receipt, Improper Display Of Motor Vehicle Registration and Careless Driving.

The above individuals were allowed to remain on a current bond.

35 year old Thomas Parrish, of Edmonton, was indicted on one count of Flagrant Nonsupport. According to the indictment, Parrish has gone six months without making a child support payment and is in arrears of almost $3,300. Bail was set at $3,000.

36 year old Jamie Brown, of Edmonton, was indicted on two counts: Flagrant Nonsupport and Persistent Felony Offender. The child support office testified in the case and according to them, Brown owes almost $9800 in back child support. Bail was set at $10,000.

An indictment is an accusation only and all individuals should be considered as innocent until, and unless, proven guilty in a court of law.