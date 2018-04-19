METCALFE COUNTY GRAND JURY RETURNS SEVERAL INDICTMENTS

on 04/19/2018 |

A recent session of the Metcalfe County Grand Jury has returned the following indictments:

24-year-old Mariah Tweedy of Summer Shade and 35-year-old Robby Allen Acree, of Edmonton, were included on the same indictment for Possession Of A Controlled Substance and Drug Paraphernalia. Tweedy was additionally charged with Failure Of Owner To Maintain Insurance.

31-year-old Justin Neal, 31-year-old Jonathan Scott and 28-year-old Jeana Nunnally Neal, all of Edmonton, were on the same indictment on charges of Trafficking In A Controlled Substance, Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia and Persistent Felony Offender. Additionally, Scott will face one count of Unlawful Possession Of A Meth Precursor. Individual bail for each was set at $7500.

21-year-old Tabatha Yvonne, of Glasgow, and 21-year-old Tyler Hollingsworth, of Edmonton, were both indicted on one count of Possession Of A Controlled Substance.

37-year-old Scott Nelson Kirby, of Edmonton, was indicted on Wanton Endangerment, DUI, Failure To Produce Insurance Card and Speeding 26mph Or More Over Limit.

43 year old Thomas Stone, of Summer Shade, was indicted thirteen total counts: Unlawful Possession Of A Meth Precursor, three total counts of Possession Of A Controlled Substance, Fleeing Or Evading Police (Motor Vehicle), Tampering With Physical Evidence, Drug Paraphernalia, DUI, Prescription Controlled Substance Not In Proper Container, Illegal Possession Of A Legend Drug, Rear License Plate Not Illuminated, Possession Of Open Alcoholic Beverage Container In Motor Vehicle and Persistent Felony Offender.

An indictment is an accusation only and all individuals should be considered as innocent until, and unless, proven guilty in a court of law.