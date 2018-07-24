METCALFE COUNTY HIGH SCHOOL HAS A NEW PRINCIPAL

on 07/24/2018 |

Metcalfe County Schools announced today Clint Graham will be the new principal at Metcalfe County High School. Graham takes over for Kelly Bell who retired earlier this month.

Graham has been the assistant principal at Green County High School for the past three years; previously, he was a teacher and coach at Taylor County Schools.

“I am more excited today at the prospect of coming to Metcalfe County High School to serve as the next principal than I have ever been in my educational career,” Graham said. “My family and I are looking forward to investing in this community.”

Superintendent Benny Lile led the selection process. “First of all I want to thank the parents and staff that served on the screening committee,” Lile said. “Their input and involvement was invaluable. The fact that we received the number of high quality candidate applications as we did is a testament to Metcalfe County High School. It says that MCHS is a place people want to be. I am convinced Clint Graham has all the qualities necessary to be a successful high school principal.”

MCHS teacher Joshua Phelpsserved on the screening committee. “I feel good about where our school is and for what Mr. Graham can bring to us,” Phelps said. “His concern and caring for students was evident from the minute he began his interview.”

Parent Alisha Sharp agreed with Phelps. “Having the number of qualified applicants didn’t make this an easy process,” Phelps said. “I will be very comfortable with the knowledge Mr. Graham is the principal of my child’s school.”

Graham promised he would always do what is best for students. “I will always lead with character and integrity, putting students’ needs at the forefront of our decisions,” Graham said. “I will work hard every day to know students by name and know their story. Students at Metcalfe County High School will know that I truly care.”

Graham and his wife Emily have four children. A public reception will be held to welcome them to Metcalfe County at a later date.