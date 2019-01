METCALFE COUNTY INDICTMENTS

on 01/25/2019 |

The Metcalfe Grand Jury has issued the following indictments:



CRYSTAL NICOLE KEY of Summer Shade:

POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE, 1st DEGREE (METHAMPHETAMINE)

DRUG PARAPHERNALIA–BUY/POSSESS



JEREMY ALLEN HARPER of Glasgow:

POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE,1st DEGREE-Methamphetamine

DRUG PARAPHERNALIA–BUY/POSSESS



JUSTIN ALLEN HARPER of Edmonton:

POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE, 1st DEGREE (COCAINE)

DRUG PARAPHERNALIA–BUY/POSSESS

OPERATING A MOTOR VEHICLE WHILE LICENSE REVOKED OR SUSPENDED FOR DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE, 1sr OFFENSE (AGGRAVATOR–DUI)

POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA

NO/EXPIRED REGISTRATION PLATES