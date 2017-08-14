Logo


METCALFE COUNTY MAN CHARGED WITH MURDER

on 08/14/2017

46-year-old Bobbie Lawson, of Summershade, Kentucky was arrested today and charged with Murder, Tampering with Physical Evidence and Abuse of a Corpse.

Post 15 was contacted by the Metcalfe County Sheriffs Department in reference to a deceased person found at a residence on Nobob Summer Shade Road. The investigation led to the arrest of Lawson who was lodged in the Metcalfe County Jail.

The identity of the deceased is yet to be determined. An autopsy has been scheduled by for Tuesday, August 15th at the state medical examiner’s office. No additional information is available at this time.  Detective Kenny Brown is investigating.

