METCALFE COUNTY MAN INDICTED FOR MURDER

on 09/26/2017 |

Bail was set at three quarters of a million dollars for a Summer Shade man.

The Metcalfe County Grand Jury returned an indictment on 46 year old Bobie Darrell Lawson, of Summer Shade. Lawson has been charged for Murder in connection with the death of Bobby Hubert. Along with the Murder charge, Lawson will face Tampering With Physical Evidence and Abuse Of A Corpse. Bail was set at $750,000.

In other grand jury indictments:

27 year old Charles Harper III of Edmonton, and 36 year old Donnie Branham, of Burkesville, were included on a single indictment. Harper III was indicted five counts: Burglary 1st Degree, Possession Of A Handgun By A Convicted Felon, Theft By Unlawful Taking and Possession Of A Firearm By A Convicted Felon. Branham was indicted on two counts: Complicity To Burglary 1st Degree and Complicity To Theft By Unlawful Taking. Bail for each was set at $10,000 cash.

47 year old Ricky Perkins, of Edmonton, was indicted on three counts: Possession Of A Controlled Substance, Endangering The Welfare Of A Minor and Drug Paraphernalia. Bail was set at $1500 cash.

An indictment is an accusation only and all individuals should be considered as innocent until, and unless, proven guilty in a court of law.