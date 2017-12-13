METCALFE COUNTY NATIVE NAMED MCHS SOFTBALL COACH

on 12/13/2017 |

Brian Garrett has been named the new head softball coach at Metcalfe County High School. Garrett is a lifelong resident of Metcalfe County and an alumnus of Metcalfe County High School.

Garrett brings 22 years of coaching experience to MCHS. He previously coached baseball at Cumberland University, Lindsey Wilson College, and Metcalfe County High School. He was the head coach of the Hornets baseball team for 13 years.

Garrett told his future players today, “I’m looking forward to this new challenge. I’m very excited, and I hope you’re as excited as I am. We’re going to work hard, we’re going to get better, and we’re going to have fun.”

MCHS Principal Kelly Bell said, “He has great respect in this region and Kentucky, and we are very pleased and honored to have him.”

Garrett has a Bachelor of Science in Secondary Education. He is married to Susan Coffey Garrett; they have two daughters. Brilyn is a student at Western Kentucky University, and Bailee is a freshman at Metcalfe County High School.