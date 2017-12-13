Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

METCALFE COUNTY NATIVE NAMED MCHS SOFTBALL COACH

on 12/13/2017 |

Brian Garrett has been named the new head softball coach at Metcalfe County High School. Garrett is a lifelong resident of Metcalfe County and an alumnus of Metcalfe County High School.

Garrett brings 22 years of coaching experience to MCHS. He previously coached baseball at Cumberland University, Lindsey Wilson College, and Metcalfe County High School. He was the head coach of the Hornets baseball team for 13 years.

Garrett told his future players today, “I’m looking forward to this new challenge. I’m very excited, and I hope you’re as excited as I am. We’re going to work hard, we’re going to get better, and we’re going to have fun.”

MCHS Principal Kelly Bell said, “He has great respect in this region and Kentucky, and we are very pleased and honored to have him.”

Garrett has a Bachelor of Science in Secondary Education. He is married to Susan Coffey Garrett; they have two daughters. Brilyn is a student at Western Kentucky University, and Bailee is a freshman at Metcalfe County High School.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “METCALFE COUNTY NATIVE NAMED MCHS SOFTBALL COACH”

Please Leave a Reply

 


Person of the Day

Donita Runyon

Donita Runyon

SPONSORED BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

Request a Person of the Day

Weather Forecast

Special Statement

Issued:
10:23 AM CST on December 13, 2017
Expires:
6:00 PM CST on December 13, 2017
Clear
Currently
43°
Clear
Clear
Wednesday 12/13 0%
High 46° / Low 27°
Clear
Partly Cloudy
Thursday 12/14 10%
High 40° / Low 23°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy
Friday 12/15 0%
High 42° / Low 27°
Partly Cloudy
Wunderground.com
© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.